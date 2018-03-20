Historical Society launches ‘Local History Network’

The State Historical Society is launched an “information hub” it calls the “Local History Network.” The network is designed to help connect dozens of local organizations with information about grants as well as free expert advice for projects to preserve community history.

“And the network also offers online tool kits to guide participants through specific challenges, from how to care for textiles to how to write a good grant application,” said Susan Kloewer, the administrator of the State Historical Society.

Tova Brandt from the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn is chairwoman of the State Historical Society board of director. She said this project has been several years in the making.

“One of the best things about the new Local History Network is about how it can boost some of the historical activities that are already taking place in communities across Iowa,” she said. “Research, preservation, interpretation — so much of the day-to-day work of county and local history museum is done by volunteers who have a passion for telling their local stories and ensuring that photographs, documents, oral histories and artifacts are preserved for future generations.”

Here’s a link to the new Local History Network website