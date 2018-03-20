Motorcyclists die in two accidents in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating two separate fatal motorcycle crashes in just three days.

The first accident took place a little after 7 o’clock Sunday night in northwest Davenport. Police say the driver of a motorcycle, 32-year-old Jared Boley of Davenport, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, went into a slide and struck a moving passenger car at an uncontrolled residential intersection. Boley was seriously hurt and died later at a hospital.

The most recent crash took place in west Davenport at Interstate 280 and Iowa Highway 22. A construction crew reporting to work a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday discovered the accident and called police. The motorcyclist died shortly after being taken to a Davenport hospital. The motorcyclist has not been named pending notification of relatives.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)