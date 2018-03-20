Ten make the cut as finalists in Iowa’s Best Burger contest

Ten finalists have been named for the 2018 title of “Iowa’s Best Burger.” Brooke German is marketing director for the Iowa Beef Industry Council, a sponsor of the annual contest along with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

“This year, we received nearly 9,200 nominations representing over 700 restaurants across 300 towns and cities in Iowa,” German said. Iowans submitted their nominations online between February 12 and March 12. The restaurants receiving the top 10 most votes will now be getting a closer review.

“We’ll have a panel of judges that will go out to each of these 10 restaurants and judge the burgers based on taste, appearance, and proper doneness,” German said. “They will submit their scores back to us and we will name the best burger in the state of Iowa on May 1 to kickoff May Beef Month.”

The Smokin’ Hereford of Storm Lake took home the title of Iowa’s Best Burger in 2017. This is the ninth year for the contest.

The finalists for the 2018 Iowa’s Best Burger award are (in alphabetical order):

BurgerFiend, Cedar Rapids

Cafe Beaudelaire, Ames

The IowaStater Restaurant, Ames

Moo’s BBQ, Newton

Morgan’s Corner, Ottumwa

Rides Bar & Grill, Fort Dodge

Robin’s Nest Cafe, Clarinda

Saucy Focaccia Cedar Rapids

The Twisted Tail Steakhouse, Logan (BeeBeeTown)

Wrangling Grace Cafe, Bancroft