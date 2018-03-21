Gilbert man dies in Story County accident

One person was killed, another injured, in a head-on crash in Story County on Tuesday.

Reportedly, a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by 25-year-old Zechariah Amir Conrad of Gilbert crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2005 Ford Focus driven by 65-year-old Richard L. Tjernagel of Story City. Both vehicles entered a ditch.

Conrad died at the accident scene.

Tjernagel was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames for treatment of his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)