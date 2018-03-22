Niko Medved leaves Drake for Colorado State

For the second time in a year Drake is searching for a new basketball coach. Niko Medved accepted the job at Colorado State after leading the Bulldogs to a 17-17 record and a third place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. Drake athletic director Brian Hardin knew last week Colorado State was interested in Medved but says the coach told him after his interview on Tuesday he was withdrawing from the search and would remain with the Bulldogs.

“And then this morning he called at nine-thirty to say he was taking the job”, said Hardin. “I thought he was joking.”

Hardin and Drake President Marty Martin met with the players Thursday afternoon.

“It’s hard for us not to some extent take this personally but I feel even worse for those guys”, added Hardin. “None of them signed up with Drake to come play for four coaches in four years. They didn’t. They deserve better.”

Assistant Dave Thorson will serve as interim head coach and will be a candidate for the permanent job. Martin will conduct the search along with Hardin and says a search firm will not be involved. He says Drake has all the ingredients needed to attract a successful coach.

“First rate facilities, a fantastic fan base and an institution committed to the program”, said Martin. A compensation package that I believe still resides in the top third of the Missouri Valley Conference. There is everything here that someone needs to both be happy to be here and to be successful.”