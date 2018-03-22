Rural Newton man takes plea agreement in case of threats against his stepson

An 82 year old rural Newton man has reached a plea agreement in a case involving threats to his stepson with a gun.

Charles Webster Hicks will have to pay a 65-dollar fine and was ordered to stay away from his stepson for five years after he pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment. Charges of first-degree harassment and carrying a weapon were dropped.

Hicks was arrested in late November after sheriff’s deputies say he confronted his stepson and asked him to return some items. The stepson refused and Hicks reportedly called him a “dead man. ” The next day Hicks called and said he was coming to get his property and the stepson could “live or die.”

Deputies went to the house and say Hicks showed up wearing a loaded .22 caliber pistol in a holster on his hip. He did not have a valid weapons permit.

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)