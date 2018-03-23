Two officers hurt in assault by inmates at Fort Dodge prison

State prison officials are releasing more details about an alleged assault by two inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on Wednesday night that left two corrections officers hurt.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported neither the officers or inmates were identified. Corrections officials say the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Another officer tried to intervene and all three were pulled to the ground.

The Department of Corrections said a second inmate who was in the area at the time of the incident began kicking the officers who were struggling with the initial inmate. Additional correctional officers were called to the area and quickly got the inmates until control.

The two correctional officers were transported to a Fort Dodge hospital where they were treated for scratch and bruises. They were both released. The incident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)