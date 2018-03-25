Governor fires IFA director after ‘credible’ allegations of harassment

Governor Kim Reynolds fired the director of a state agency less than 24 hours after her office was notified of “credible” allegations of sexual harassment.

According to a news release, the governor’s office “was made aware” of the allegations against Iowa Finance Authority director Dave Jamison Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, Reynolds had fired him.

In January during her first “Condition of the State” address to lawmakers, Reynolds called sexual harassment a “stain on our culture” that “must stop.” Last summer, a jury sided with a fired employee of Senate Republicans who said she had been sexually harassed in the senate and Reynolds said she had “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment in the executive branch of state government.

Jamison, the fired Iowa Finance Authority director, had served as Story County Treasurer for 15 years before he was the Iowa Republican Party’s nominee for state treasurer in 2010. Governor Branstad appointed Jamison to lead the Iowa Finance Authority in 2011. The agency provides financial assistance to first-time homebuyers and helps Iowa communities borrow money for infrastructure by issuing bonds.

Governor Reynolds appointed a woman who’s been a top administrator in the agency to serve as the Finance Authority’s interim director. Carolann Jensen was a longtime analyst for the Iowa Senate Republican Caucus staff before joining the Iowa Finance Authority, where she had been chief programs officer.