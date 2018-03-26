Iowa’s Gustafson earns another All American honor

Iowa junior Megan Gustafson has been named a second team All-American by the Associated Press.

Gustafson is the sixth AP All-American in program history and the first since Sam Logic earned third team accolades in 2015. She is the first Hawkeye ever to be named to the AP first or second team. Gustafson received seven first place votes and 74 total points.

The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native averaged 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and shot 67.1 percent from the field in 32 contests. The 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year leads the nation in points per game (25.7), field goal percentage (67.1), and field goals made (320). She also ranks second in double-doubles (28), third in total points (823), fourth in defensive rebounds per game (9), and fifth in total rebounds (411) and rebounds per game (12.8).

Gustafson has also earned All-America honors from Sports Illustrated (first team), College Sports Madness (second team), USA Today (second team), and ESPNW (third team).