More nursing assistants accused of having sex with patients at Fayette care facility

Three more former employees of a residential care facility in Fayette are accused of having sex with patients.

Two certified nursing assistants at the Prairie View Residential Care facility were arrested on March 5 and charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist. Now, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation has led to the arrests of three more CNAs – two women from Sumner and another from Hawkeye – who allegedly had sexual relationships with patients when they were employees at Prairie View between 2015-16.

The women who were arrested last Friday are identified as 44-year-old Carolyn Wiedrich and 32-year-old Jamie Pagel, both of Sumner,

and 24-year-old Shelby Sebring of Hawkeye.

Each of the women were booked in the Fayette County Jail, but posted $10,000 bonds and were released. Twenty-six-year-old Megan Penney of Clermont and 23-year-old Paige Johanningmeier of Elgin were arrested and charged with sexual exploitation on March 5.

According to a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office news release, investigators are “looking into further incidents and more charges could be filed.” The Prairie View Management website states the facility in Fayette serves “adults with functional limitations caused by chronic

mental illness, intellectual disability, or medical conditions.”

If convicted, the 5 women could each face up to five years in prison and would be required to register as sex offenders.

(Photos courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff)