Donovan Jackson to compete in 3-point contest at Final Four

Iowa State’s Donovan Jackson has been selected to participate in the 3-point Championship for the 30th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio on Thursday, March 29, Intersport announced today. Jackson is one of eight men’s college basketball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT.

Jackson will also be playing in the 3X3U National Championship held March 30-April 1 at the same site. In its inaugural season, the 3X3U National Championships will pit 32 four-man teams representing every Division I college basketball conference against each other in a 3-on-3 tournament. The teams, comprised of seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $100,000 prize pool viewable on Twitter and ESPN2. Jackson joins Baylor’s Manu Lecomte, Texas Tech’s Zach Smith and West Virginia’s Daxter Miles in representing the Big 12 Conference.

Jackson, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, recently completed his senior season with the Cyclones, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades. He averaged 15.0 points per game and poured in 95 three-pointers in 2017-18, the fifth-most by any Iowa State player. In his career he finished 11th all-time with 139 threes, connecting at a 41.6 percent clip that ranks fifth all-time at the school.

The last Cyclone to participate in the 3-point contest was Nazareth Mitrou-Long last season. Dedric Willoughby (1997), Fred Hoiberg (1995) and Tyrus McGee (2013) have also represented ISU in the event.