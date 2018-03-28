Corbett suing for access to GOP Primary ballot as Reynolds challenger

Republican Ron Corbett today said he has filed a lawsuit, hoping a judge will rule his name should be on the June Primary ballot as a challenger of Governor Kim Reynolds.

Yesterday, a state panel concluded Corbett’s nominating petitions were eight signatures short of the number required to qualify as a primary candidate.

“This is about being treated fairly and there’s something just in my gut that tells me this isn’t right,” Corbett said during a news conference in Cedar Rapids this afternoon.

Corbett began the event, which was “livestreamed” on Facebook, by blasting the “Republican establishment” for challenging that paperwork.

“You see the establishment doesn’t take too kindly when someone tries to threaten their power,” Corbett said.

Corbett told reporters he expects a ruling next week. Timing is crucial, as primary ballots are being printed soon. Corbett said it’s “tough to beat the donor class, special interests and the establishment.”

“That’s the trio behind Governor Reynolds, but that trio can be defeated, but only if people unite behind them and the only way that people can unite behind them is to have a ballot choice,” Corbett said.

Corbett’s campaign is arguing it’s been penalized for its “over-diligence” in crossing off “legal and valid names” on Corbett’s nominating petitions. Corbett’s lawsuit asks the judge to count those names — something the review panel refused to do yesterday.

“Maybe you’re a football fan like I am, but once in a while the referee on the field throws a flag,” Corbett said. “…We’re just throwing a ‘coaches challenge’ out there and we’re asking for a judge to review.”

Corbett indicated one reason he filed the lawsuit is because Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller “sided with” Corbett, while the two other members of the review panel voted against letting Corbett on the ballot.