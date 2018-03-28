Davenport hospital pays back nearly 2 million dollars in Medicare settlement

A Davenport hospital has agreed to pay nearly two million dollars to settle with the federal government in a case of alleged Medicare overpayments.

Genesis Medical Center has agreed to pay the government $1.88 million after the hospital was accused of violating the False Claims Act by keeping overpayment of Medicare claims for services that federal officials say should have been billed at a lower reimbursement rate.

The settlement covers claims from January of 2013 through December of 2016. A statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa says the claims resolved by the settlement “are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.”

The statement also says the recovery sends a message to health care providers that “there will be consequences if they fail to comply with state and federal regulations.”