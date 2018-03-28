Reynolds approves plan for cutting current year’s state budget

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed 23 bills into law today, including a bill that makes about $25 million in cuts to the current year’s state budget.

The governor’s action officially triggers a reaction through much of state government. Spending must be trimmed in the three months that remain in the current state budget year. The state universities in Ames and Iowa City are hardest hit. Legislators approved about 11 million dollars in cuts to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Governor Reynolds has not issued a statement about this latest round of budget cutting. The cuts are necessary to avoid a state budget deficit. State tax collections, while increasing, are not growing as quickly as expected when the budget plan was created a year ago.

The state’s prison system must cut $3.4 million before June 30th. The Department of Human Services must reduce it’s budget by $4.3 million.

Reynolds previously has said state agencies have been on notice for months that the cuts were coming and her top administrators have been planning for these reductions.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price issued a written statement, saying the bill shows the “Reynolds budget crisis” has hit “full bloom.”

The bill “sends a very clear message that they only value tax cuts for the wealthy and don’t care about leaving working Iowans behind,” Price said.