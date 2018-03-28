UNI football opens spring drills

Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley is focused on the offensive line as the Panthers open spring drills. UNI is coming off an 8-5 season that saw them advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“If I have one thing that I will focus on or try to emphasize it will be offensive line play”, said Farley. ” We have a new offensive line coach in Ryan Clanton so there will be a great emphasis on offensive line play.”

Farley has not ruled out adding an offensive lineman via the transfer route. Jacob Appleman has decided to skip his senior season to enter nursing school and leaving the Panthers with an unexpected hole to fill.

UNI’s spring game is April 27.