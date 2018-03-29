Accident in Calhoun County leaves one dead and four injured

One person died and four were hurt in a head-on crash in Calhoun County last night.

The Iowa State Patrol reported the driver of an eastbound 2005 Dodge Caravan was in the westbound lane of Highway 20 when it struck a westbound 2017 GMC Yukon. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. The driver of the Caravan died in the accident while one of the injured was taken by life flight to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. The other three that were injured were taken to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)