Albion woman identified as victim in Calhoun County accident

The name has been released of the motorist who died in a two vehicle accident on Highway 20 in rural Calhoun County on Wednesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan operated by 37 year-old Deja Kirbylynne De Rubio of Albion was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 when the vehicle struck the front of a westbound 2017 GMC Yukon driven by 53-year-old Tony Christensen of Humboldt. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. De Rubio die din the accident.

Christensen was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Three passengers in the Christensen vehicle were transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge with their names not released.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)