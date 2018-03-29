Historic building in Coon Rapids destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed the historic Independent Order of Odd Fellows building in downtown Coon Rapids.

The owner and editor of the Coon Rapids Enterprise, Charlie Nixon, has says passersby reported the fire to authorities at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Crews from Carroll, Dedham and Bayard joined the Coon Rapids Fire Department in battling the fire and to help keep it from spreading to the United States Post Office and Northside Recreation Parlor adjacent to it.

The building built in 1911 housed the closed former Ribbons and Roses flower and gift shop. There was one tenant occupying an upstairs apartment in the building who was safely evacuated. Authorities have not yet released the probable cause of that fire.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)