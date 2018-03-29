Senator Ernst: vetting process will bring forward best leader for Department of Veterans Affairs

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says she doesn’t have a problem with President Donald Trump replacing the leader of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The president is selecting a team that he wants to have on board and he has a right to do that, so I am looking forward to whoever his nominee will ultimately be,” Ernst says. Ernst is a Republican from Red Oak who is a retired member of the Iowa National Guard and the first female combat veteran to be elected to the U.S. Senate. She says her decision on the new Veterans Affairs Secretary comes down to one thing.

“I just want to make sure that whoever is in that position is putting our veterans first,” Ernst says. There are reports that the president will nominate his White house doctor to replace Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

“To be honest I don’t know anything about his personal physician, so that’s why we have the vetting process that we do in the United States Senate,” Ernst says.”And if that is his nominee — then I would want to make sure again that we are properly vetting him.”

Ernst made her comments during a stop at a business in Des Moines.