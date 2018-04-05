Grassley confirms Facebook CEO will attend Senate hearing

The CEO of Facebook has agreed to testify before a U.S. Senate committee chaired by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley.

Senator Grassley had announced last week that he planned to hold a Judiciary Committee hearing on data privacy in the wake of the revelation that data from some 50 million Facebook participants may’ve been misused by a research firm. Grassley said he had invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to attend the hearing — an now has confirmed that Zuckerberg will be there. It will be a joint hearing with the Senate Commerce Committee next Tuesday.

Grassley said in a statement that “users deserve to know how their information is shared and secured. This hearing will explore approaches to privacy that satisfy consumer expectations while encouraging innovation.”