Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / Grassley confirms Facebook CEO will attend Senate hearing

Grassley confirms Facebook CEO will attend Senate hearing

By

The CEO of Facebook has agreed to testify before a U.S. Senate committee chaired by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley.

Senator Grassley had announced last week that he planned to hold a Judiciary Committee hearing on data privacy in the wake of the revelation that data from some 50 million Facebook participants may’ve been misused by a research firm. Grassley said he had invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to attend the hearing — an now has confirmed that Zuckerberg will be there. It will be a joint hearing with the Senate Commerce Committee next Tuesday.

Grassley said in a statement that “users deserve to know how their information is shared and secured. This hearing will explore approaches to privacy that satisfy consumer expectations while encouraging innovation.”

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page