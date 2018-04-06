Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in northeast Iowa

A Florida man wanted for murder in his home state was arrested in northeast Iowa following a chase.

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devon Cooke of Miami Thursday morning on Highway 218 near Nashua for speeding. The Patrol says Cooke fled at speeds of more than 100 miles-an-hour and drove at oncoming traffic. Stop sticks were used to puncture the tires on his car and he was caught after a short foot chase. He is charged with OWI, felony eluding, assault on a peace officer, multiple traffic violations and several drug charges.

Cooke is in the Chickasaw County jail on the Iowa charges and will be taken back to Dade County Florida where he is wanted for second-degree murder.