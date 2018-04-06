Idaho man dies in Cass County accident on I-80

One person died Friday morning during an accident on an ice covered bridge in western Iowa’s Cass County.

The Iowa State Patrol said a pickup pulling a fifth-wheel camper was traveling east on Interstate 80 at around 9:20-a.m., when it hit a patch of ice on a bridge. The pickup and trailer jackknifed into the median and struck a fixed metal guard rail. The impact flipped the truck over. It came to rest on the right lane of I-80 westbound, at about the 72 mile-marker. The trailer came to rest on the guard rail, in the median.

The driver of the pickup, 59-year old Scott Hawke, of Rigby, Idaho died at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing a seat belt. The crash caused traffic to be backed up for nearly two-hours

(By Ric Hansen, KJAN, Atlantic)