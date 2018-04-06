Indianola woman accused of injuring child in her care

An Indianola daycare provider was arrested today and charged with injuring a child that was in her care.

Thirty-four-year-old Heather McKasson is charged with felony counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury.

The charges come after an investigation by Indianola Police, the Iowa DCI and DHS into the injury of a one-year-old child who was found after a call to the fire department on October 31st.

Police say the investigation found McKasson was responsible for the child’s injuries. She made an initial court appearance has was released on a $25,000 bond. Indianola police are urging anyone with further information on the case to call them.