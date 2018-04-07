DNR looking for volunteers to help ready state parks for summer

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is placing a call for volunteers to help prepare several Iowa state parks for the summer season.

Todd Coffelt, the DNR’s State Parks Bureau chief, says spring cleanup events are scheduled through this month and next (April and May) at nearly a dozen parks across the state.

“One of the easiest things people will be able to help with is trash,” Coffelt said. “The other thing – they’ll be picking up branches from trees that’ve fallen on the ground.” Other work could involve painting and clipping back limbs and plants. The DNR hosted a similar volunteer event at the end of September, as many of the state park campgrounds were closing.

“Just in the timing of the two events, we kind of have a kickoff for the spring and a wrapup for the fall,” Coffelt said. The list of state park volunteer events – with locations, dates, and times – can be found on the Iowa DNR’s website.