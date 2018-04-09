Forecast causes Iowa State to cancel spring football game

The prospect of a return to winter weather conditions this weekend has forced the cancellation of Iowa State’s spring football game.

The school announced late Monday afternoon that Athletic Director Jamie Pollard and Head Coach Matt Campbell mutually decided to cancel the spring game set for Saturday in Ames due to the forecast for poor weather conditions. The game will not be rescheduled and other activities scheduled in conjunction with the game are also canceled.

The National Weather Service says temperatures could reach into the 70’s by Wednesday — but they are expected to plummet again by Saturday back into the 30’s and 40’s with the possibility of more snow.

A statement from Pollard says the team will hold its final spring practice Saturday behind closed doors.