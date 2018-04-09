Hawkeyes edge Ohio State to claim series

With snow falling in the bottom of the eighth inning, sophomore Grant Judkins hit a two-out RBI double down the left field line, sending the University of Iowa baseball 2-1 series-clinching victory over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

“I was trying to put something in play and give us a chance to score,” said Judkins, whose early season has been hampered by a hamstring injury. “This is a crazy game and you just have to stay confident and locked in and be ready for when the opportunity comes.”

The victory gives the Hawkeyes their sixth straight Big Ten series win dating back to the 2017 season and moves Iowa’s record to 19-10 overall, 5-3 in league play.