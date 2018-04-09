House Speaker urges round of American Idol voting — for a singer

The leader of the Iowa House is calling on her colleagues — from both parties — to support a 20-year-old performer who’s made a national stage. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said it’s something people should be able to get “really excited about.”

“A young lady from Clarksville, Iowa, is on ‘American Idol,'” Upmeyer said during a rare-for-her point of personal privilege on the House floor. “Maggie Poppe…is an amazing young lady and very talented.”

Upmeyer asked the other 99 members of the Iowa House to download the American Idol app so they could vote for Poppe.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let’s encourage Maddie Poppe to be successful on American Idol,” Upmeyer said.

Poppe sang “The Rainbow Connection” during her audition for the music reality show that airs on Sunday and Monday nights. Poppe has made it into the ranks of the final 24 contestants.