Special Election underway to select replacement for ex-Senate GOP leader

Voters in four counties will elect a woman to replace the male state senator who resigned after images posted online appeared to show him kissing a lobbyist.

The candidates to replace former Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix are both women. The Republican candidate is Annette Sweeney. She’s a former member of the Iowa House who represented portions of the senate district which covers parts of Story and Butler Counties as well as all of Hardin and Grundy Counties.

The Democratic candidate is small business owner Tracey Freese, the chairwoman of Grundy County Democrats. Months ago Freese had announced she intended challenge Bill Dix in the 2018 General Election.

The polls in this special election in Senate District 25 close at 9 p.m.