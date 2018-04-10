West Central Maynard teacher accused of being drunk during class

A school teacher in northeast Iowa is accused of being drunk in class.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to West Central High School in Maynard on Monday after school administrators reported a teacher was “possibly under the influence of alcohol.” The deputy arrested 49-year-old James Reisner, who’s accused of teaching a high school class while intoxicated.

Reisner, who’s from Sumner, is charged first offense public intoxication. According to the school district’s website, Reisner is a math teacher at West Central High School.