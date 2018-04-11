Linn-Mar school nurse arrested for allegedly having sex with a student

A nurse who worked at Linn-Mar High School in Marion was arrested this morning on a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee. She’s accused of having sex with a student.

Forty-six-year-old Angela Beik had been placed on leave in late March and was fired on Monday. Police say she had told coworkers at a hospital in Cedar Rapids that she had sex with a student at Linn-Mar, where Beik was also employed. Those St. Luke’s hospital nurses, who are mandatory reporters, contacted police,

Police say Beik’s alleged sexual encounters with the 16-year-old boy occurred in Cedar Rapids over a period of several months.