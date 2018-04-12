Field is set for Grand Blue Mile

Grand Blue Mile race officials announced the fields for the 2018 USA Track & Field 1 Mile Road Championships set for Tuesday, April 24, in Des Moines. A world-class group of elite runners will headline the event along with approximately 3,000 participants from across the nation who will compete among the recreational and amateur competitive divisions.

“We’re excited to welcome some of the best milers in the country to the streets of Des Moines to compete for the USATF 1-Mile Road Championship at the Grand Blue Mile,” said Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon. “The field features previous champions, Olympic medalists and inspiring stories that make the Grand Blue Mile a favorite for fans lining the streets.”

This year’s race features a top prize of $5,000 each for the men’s and women’s champions with the potential to earn an additional $2,500 for setting a new course record – currently 4.00.0 (2017) and 4:32.7 (2014), respectively. Overall, $30,000 in prize money will be contested across the men’s and women’s championship divisions.

Vying for the national title and a share of the prize purse are Olympians and world champions, including two-time champion and 2012 Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano.