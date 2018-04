A child was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Wednesday in southeast Iowa.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report shows the 7-year-old boy was crossing Highway 22 on his bike, in Kalona, when he was struck by an SUV. It happened around 4:30 p.m. The boy was air lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. According to a Facebook post from his mother, he’s going to okay be received several stitches on his face.

A 42-year-old New London woman, Lynette Wilson, was driving the SUV.