Charles City man dies in accident east of Marble Rock

A Charles City man died Thursday morning when his SUV collided with a bus.

A state patrol crash report shows 72-year-old Harold Vermeer failed to stop as a stop sign and his vehicle was struck by the bus, driven by 32-year-old Michael Katcher of Greene. Vermeer was killed in the crash. Katcher was injured and taken to a hospital in Waverly. The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Thursday in Floyd County at the intersection of 270th Avenue and Packard Avenue. That’s just east of Marble Rock.

(By Chris Berg, KCHA, Charles City)