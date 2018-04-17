Former University of Iowa student admits to stealing passwords and changing grades

A former University of Iowa student and wrestler has admitted in federal court to hacking into the school’s computer.

Twenty-year-old Trevor Graves reached a plea agreement where he admitted to using a device called a “keylogger” onto University of Iowa computers between March of 2015 and November of 2016. He admitted that the device allowed him to obtain the user names and passwords of professors — and he then was able to obtain copies of tests and quizzes. Graces also admitted to changing course grades for himself and five other students.

The U-I technology department says the costs associated with the breach of the computer system and the updates needed afterward totaled approximately $67,900. Graves is from Colorado and will be sentenced on August 23rd.