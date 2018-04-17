Urbandale investigation leads to arrest of woman for child’s death

A Des Moines woman was arrested Monday in connection with the death of her infant son earlier this year.

Urbandale Police Sergeant Chad Underwood says officers have been investigating the case for nearly three months.

“On January 24, we responded to an extended stay motel in Urbandale on the report of an infant not breathing. The infant was transported to the hospital and later died,” Underwood said. The mother of the six-month-old boy, 33-year-old Latyia Johnson, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

Underwood declined to provide further details, including how the baby died. “I can’t give that information out at this time,” Underwood told Radio Iowa. If convicted of the charges she’s facing, Johnson could face up to 50 years in prison.

(Polk County Jail Photo)