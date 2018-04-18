Des Moines County Sheriff investigating woman’s death

A woman’s death and a car fire are under investigation in southeast Iowa.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies and a fire crew from Mediapolis were called Tuesday evening to the scene of a car on fire in a field. Upon arrived, the found a woman – dead – lying on the ground near the burning vehicle. Her name has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled for today.

Deputies said 57-year-old Bradley Wischmeier, who lives on the property, admitted to driving the vehicle in the field when it got stuck and caught fire.