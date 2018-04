A family member is jailed after a fatal shooting in northeast Iowa.

Second-degree murder charges have been filed against a Waukon man in the shooting death of his stepfather Monday afternoon. The Waukon Police Department says 32-year-old John Micheal Quanrude is accused of accidentally killing 60-year-old Dean Elliott Russell at a Waukon trailer park.

Quanrude is being held in the Allamakee County Jail on $10,000 bond.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)