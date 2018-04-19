Radio Iowa

Police charge Iowa City woman in October death of infant

By

Wendy Young

An Iowa City woman was arrested this morning in connection with the death of a baby last year.

Iowa City Police say 49-year-old Wendy Young, who ran a home daycare service, drank up to 12 cans of beer before watching a 7-month-old infant on October 18. Police were called to her home that morning and found the child unresponsive and later pronounced died at a hospital.

Young is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

(Photo Courtesy of the Johnson County Jail)

 


