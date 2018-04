Going-out-of-business sales start today for a longtime Iowa department store chain.

Officials with retail giant Bon-Ton say the liquidation sales should run ten to twelve weeks, then the stores will close for good.

The company’s list of stores in Iowa includes 17 Younkers and one Herberger’s as well as more than 200 other stores under several names in 23 states. Overall, the chain employs 23,000 people, including more than 800 in Iowa.

Younkers was founded in Keokuk in 1856.