Chase leads to multiple charges for Manchester man

A Manchester man is facing nearly 80 charges after leading police on a chase Friday night.

Manchester Police say the incident started when they responded to a report a fight at 110 North Franklin Street. Officers observed a minivan leaving the scene without its headlights on and the side doors open. They tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver, 37-year old Timo Wilson of Manchester, fled the scene.

Officers from the Manchester Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department pursued the minivan from the downtown business district to the northern residential area of Manchester.

Officers deployed stop sticks to deflate the minivan’s tires, which worked, but the Wilson still refused to stop. He eventually started driving through yards to try to elude officers. Officers used a precision movement, which caused the minivan to lose traction and spin out. The van was then pinned in place by squad cars – and that’s when Wilson took off on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Wilson’s charges include interference with official acts causing bodily injury, third offence OWI and fifth-degree criminal mischief, as well as dozens of traffic citations. Wilson is being held at the Delaware County Jail pending court proceedings.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH)