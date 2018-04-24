Names released for two who died in Waterloo house fire

Authorities have identified the mother and son who died in a weekend house fire in Waterloo.

Waterloo Fire Rescue officials say the victims were 32-year-old Ashley Smith and her 9-year-old Jaykwon Sallis. According to a press release, autopsies determined that both victims died from injuries suffered in the fire. Smith and Sallis were among five people inside the two-story home at 536 Dawson Street when the fire broke around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday (April 22, 2018).

Officials said the other residents — a man, woman and girl — got out of the burning structure through an upstairs back window. The two females were taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar, firefighters found the front the house fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene. Treloar confirmed the bodies of Smith and Sallis were discovered inside the home after crews gained control of the blaze. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)