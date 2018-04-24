Siemens closing Burlington plant that employs 125

One-hundred-twenty-five employees will soon be out of work at a Siemens facility in southeast Iowa.

The company announced the closure of all Burlington operations on Monday, including Dresser-Rand, Power and Gas, and Power Generation Services. According to a company spokesman, the decision was made to enable Siemens “to meet competitive pressure and reduce costs.” The reductions are expected to take place over the next year as part of a two-phase process.

Dresser-Rand has been a staple in Burlington for 148 years, opening as Murray Iron Works in 1870. The facility was moved to its current location in Flint Ridge Business Park in 2008.

Siemens’ wind turbine factory in nearby Fort Madison will remain open.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)