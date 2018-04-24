Start of corn planting well behind 5-year average

The latest crop report shows there was very little activity down on the farm last week.

The U.S.D.A. weekly report says there were only one-and-a-half days last week that were suitable for any type of fieldwork. Below normal temperatures and snow in the northern part of the state kept farmers from even thinking about doing much of any planting prep in the fields.

The 5-year average shows farmers normally have 11 percent of the corn planted by April 22nd — and this year there hasn’t been any seed put in the ground. Farmers still need some extended warm weather to raise the soil temperatures and dry out the wet areas before the planting can get underway.