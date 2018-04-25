Four people accused of defrauding Vermeer of millions in chemical purchases

A former employee at Vermeer Corporation in Pella and three other people are accused in a high dollar fraud ring.

The four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday. Investigators say 54-year-old Scott Whitehead, while maintenance manager at Vermeer, received kickbacks from two chemical companies over a five-year period. He’s accused of approving $3.6 million in invoices for products that Vermeer never received.

Whitehead is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Three other people, said to be with All Industrial Chemical and National Chemical Company, are charged with conspiracy and money laundering. Vermeer fired Whitehead in July 2017 when the alleged criminal scheme was discovered.

Vermeer Corp released this statement: https://www.vermeer.com/LA/en/N/newscenter