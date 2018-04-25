State trooper injured in chase of couple from Nebraska

A Iowa State trooper was injured and two people from Omaha were arrested following a high-speed chase that started in Sarpy County Nebraska and ended up in Fremont County, Iowa early this morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says officers began chasing William Stanfill the third and Jacqueline Streich after shots were fired at Bellevue, Nebraska police. The car driven by Stanfill crossed into Iowa on the Bellevue toll bridge. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says the chase resumed as the car entered Tabor on Highway 275 and local police officer followed them.

He says the suspects fired a few rounds out of the window at them and he pursued them and a deputy then pulled out in front of the two and they shot three shots into the deputy’s vehicle. Aistrope says Deputy Zac Buttercase, who was driving the sheriff’s patrol vehicle, and was not injured. The pursuit continued south on 275 through Hamburg, and ended when the two drove the car into the Nishnabotna River.

“He turned off on a gravel and then it turned into a levy road and then he vaulted off that levy into the Nishnabotna River down there. Then our guys after 15-20 minutes hunting along the river found him laying along the bank,” the sheriff says. Stanfill and Striech were taken to a local hospital, where they were checked for injuries and then were taken to the Fremont County Jail. Iowa State Patrol trooper was injured in a separate accident on Highway 275 near Grape Community Hospital. Patrol spokesman Scott Miller says Trooper Dillon Malone was hurt while responding to the chase.

“He was involved in a crash and ended up in one of the front yards of the residents there just north of Hamburg and the vehicle is totaled,” Miller says. Malone was airlifted from the accident scene to Nebraska Medicine, where he’s being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)