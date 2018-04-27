Former Shenandoah funeral home director charged with insurance fraud

A former funeral home director in southwest Iowa is accused of insurance fraud.

The Iowa Insurance Division issued a news release Thursday outlining the alleged actions of 43-year-old Michael Kirsch of Shenandoah. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Kirsch sold insurance to people, who believed it would cover their future funeral expenses, but he was using the money for personal purchases. Court documents show Kirsch has paid nearly $33,000 in restitution to eight people.

(By Brent Barnett, KMA, Shenandoah)