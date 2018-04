A fatal crash early this morning closed a bridge that connects Iowa to Illinois.

One person was killed in the crash when an ambulance rear-ended an ammonia tanker. It happened on the Julien Dubuque Bridge around 2:30 a.m. The bridge over the Mississippi River connects Dubuque, Iowa to East Dubuque, Illinois.

It was closed in both directions for nearly five hours, reopening just before 7:30.