Reynolds now bringing in outside investigator to examine IFA workplace

A month ago, Governor Kim Reynolds fired the leader of the Iowa Finance Authority over “credible” allegations he was sexually harassing female employees. This afternoon, Reynolds announced she’s bringing in an outside investigator to examine the case.

This morning, Reynolds told a handful of statehouse reporters she had fired the person who created the hostile work environment in the Iowa Finance Authority. Reynolds then suggested it would spread fear in state governnent to investigate others in the agency who may have known of the director’s raunchy behavior, but did nothing to try to stop it.

Six hours later, the governor’s staff announced Reynolds is bringing in an outside attorney to investigate Jamison’s conduct in the workplace. That attorney will also review whether others in the agency responded appropriately to Jamison’s words and actions.



