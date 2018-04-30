Investigators say death of Cedar Rapids woman in garage fire is suspicious

Cedar Rapids police say they death of a woman in a fire early Sunday is suspicious.

Police says firefighters were called to a fire in a detached garage on the southwest side of the city around 7:30 Sunday after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and saw flames engulf the structure. A police officer arrived and pulled an adult woman out of the burning garage. She was taken to a local hospital where police say she died a short time later.

The name of the woman is not being released until her family is notified. Investigators say they are considering it a suspicious death and the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.