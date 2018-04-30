Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Investigators say death of Cedar Rapids woman in garage fire is suspicious

Investigators say death of Cedar Rapids woman in garage fire is suspicious

By

Cedar Rapids police say they death of a woman in a fire early Sunday is suspicious.

Police says firefighters were called to a fire in a detached garage on the southwest side of the city around 7:30 Sunday after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and saw flames engulf the structure. A police officer arrived and pulled an adult woman out of the burning garage. She was taken to a local hospital where police say she died a short time later.

The name of the woman is not being released until her family is notified. Investigators say they are considering it a suspicious death and the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page