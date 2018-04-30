Man dies in Webster County after exchanging gunfire with state trooper

A deadly officer-involved shooting on Sunday is under investigation in rural Webster County.

A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol responded to assist a motorist west of Fort Dodge. Upon arrival, the trooper witnessed a male and female involved in a dispute. The male subject pointed and fired a handgun at the trooper. There were several rounds of gunfire exchanged between the male subject and the trooper. The male subject was shot and killed in the incident.

The trooper was not injured. The initial investigation revealed the male suspect had fired several shots into his own vehicle prior to the trooper arriving on the scene. The names of the victim and the trooper involved are both being withheld at this time.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)